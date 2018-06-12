Great Bend Post

Evacuations in SW Kansas due to bio-fuel plant fire

CLARK COUNTY —A fire at the EGE bio-fuel plant west of Minneola has prompted evacuations, according to Clark County Emergency Management.

Photo of the fire courtesy NWS Dodge City

As a safety precaution, residents 4 miles west and 4 miles north were encouraged to evacuate, according to the Clark County Sheriff.

Due to the direction of the wind, there was no threat of the toxic smoke to the community Minneola.

There are no injuries reported and no word on what caused the fire.