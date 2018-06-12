Evacuations in SW Kansas due to bio-fuel plant fire

CLARK COUNTY —A fire at the EGE bio-fuel plant west of Minneola has prompted evacuations, according to Clark County Emergency Management.

As a safety precaution, residents 4 miles west and 4 miles north were encouraged to evacuate, according to the Clark County Sheriff.

Due to the direction of the wind, there was no threat of the toxic smoke to the community Minneola.

A map to help provide location and likely area where the smoke is going. Winds are mainly out of the southeast at 5-15 mph so any smoke will travel to the north and west. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ejOWqrz3nV — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) June 12, 2018

There are no injuries reported and no word on what caused the fire.