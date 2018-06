Cop Shop (6/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/11)

Battery

At 4:49 a.m. a battery was reported at 5501 9th Street.

Injury Accident

At 6:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 500 NW 100 Road in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:52 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway and E. K-4 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 3:48 p.m. an accident was reported at N. Washington Avenue & NE 30 Road.

At 3:59 p.m. a one-vehicle injury accident was reported at 761 NW 10 Avenue in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:28 p.m. a vehicle versus deer was reported at Susank Road & NE 120 Road.