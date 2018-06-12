Cats fall by one run again….. lose to Derby 5-4

The Great Bend Bat Cats lost their 3rd straight one run game in Jayhawk League play Monday night as they fall in Derby to the Twins 5-4 in 10-innings.

The game was tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning when the Twins Wes Anderson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run.

Great Bend held a 4-1 lead after 5 1/2 innings before Derby scored a single run in the bottom of the 5th and then rallied for 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game and send it to extra innings where the Twins got the walk off victory.

The Bat Cats are now 0-4 in Jayhawk League play and 5-4 overall while Derby improved to 4-2 in the Jayhawk League, a half game behind first place Hays.

Game two of the three game series will be tonight at Panther Field in Derby.