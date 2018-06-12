Blizzard Energy, Inc Hiring Plant Technician 1

Plant Technician 1
Blizzard Energy, Inc.
Westport Addition
9015-H 8th Street
Great Bend, KS 67530
8:00 am – 4:30 pm
Office: 620.792.2396
Fax: 620.796.2399
Blizzard Energy, Inc. is currently looking for individuals to fill our Plant Technician 1 position in our Great Bend, Kansas plant.
Duties include but are not limited to: material handling, small machinery operation (forklifts, pallet jacks, mini excavators, etc) small tool operations (impacts, drills, hand tools), etc.
REQUIREMENTS
- Mechanical Skillset
- Forklift/Small Machinery Experience
- Ability to Lift 50 lbs or more
SKILLS WANTED
- Manufacturing Support / Production Line Skills
- Welding / Fabrication Experience
- Small Motor Repair / Maintenance Experience
- Forklift / Scissor Lift Experience
- Construction Experience
- Electrical Experience
This is currently a 40 hour per week position. Excellent attendance, positive attitude and team work are a must. Each candidate must also be able to pass a drug/alcohol test as well as basic background check.
COMPENSATION: $12 – $15 Per Hour
BENEFITS: Wages are dependent on experience. Uniforms will be provided following our 90 day probation period. Paid vacation and holidays are also included.
HOW TO APPLY: Apply in person at the above address and fill out our application. Also we would appreciate if you could bring your resume along with references.