Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Blizzard Energy, Inc Hiring Plant Technician 1

by

Plant Technician 1

Blizzard Energy, Inc.
Westport Addition
9015-H 8th Street
Great Bend, KS 67530
8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Office: 620.792.2396
Fax:  620.796.2399

Blizzard Energy, Inc. is currently looking for individuals to fill our Plant Technician 1 position in our Great Bend, Kansas plant.

Duties include but are not limited to: material handling, small machinery operation (forklifts, pallet jacks, mini excavators, etc) small tool operations (impacts, drills, hand tools), etc.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Mechanical Skillset
  • Forklift/Small Machinery Experience
  • Ability to Lift 50 lbs or more

SKILLS WANTED

  • Manufacturing Support / Production Line Skills
  • Welding / Fabrication Experience
  • Small Motor Repair / Maintenance Experience
  • Forklift / Scissor Lift Experience
  • Construction Experience
  • Electrical Experience

This is currently a 40 hour per week position.  Excellent attendance, positive attitude and team work are a must.  Each candidate must also be able to pass a drug/alcohol test as well as basic background check.

COMPENSATION:  $12 – $15  Per Hour

BENEFITS:  Wages are dependent on experience.  Uniforms will be provided following our 90 day probation period.  Paid vacation and holidays are also included.

HOW TO APPLY:  Apply in person at the above address and fill out our application.  Also we would appreciate if you could bring your resume along with references.