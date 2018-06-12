Blizzard Energy, Inc Hiring Plant Technician 1

Plant Technician 1

Blizzard Energy, Inc.

Westport Addition

9015-H 8th Street

Great Bend, KS 67530

8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Office: 620.792.2396

Fax: 620.796.2399

Blizzard Energy, Inc. is currently looking for individuals to fill our Plant Technician 1 position in our Great Bend, Kansas plant.

Duties include but are not limited to: material handling, small machinery operation (forklifts, pallet jacks, mini excavators, etc) small tool operations (impacts, drills, hand tools), etc.

REQUIREMENTS

Mechanical Skillset

Forklift/Small Machinery Experience

Ability to Lift 50 lbs or more

SKILLS WANTED

Manufacturing Support / Production Line Skills

Welding / Fabrication Experience

Small Motor Repair / Maintenance Experience

Forklift / Scissor Lift Experience

Construction Experience

Electrical Experience

This is currently a 40 hour per week position. Excellent attendance, positive attitude and team work are a must. Each candidate must also be able to pass a drug/alcohol test as well as basic background check.

COMPENSATION: $12 – $15 Per Hour

BENEFITS: Wages are dependent on experience. Uniforms will be provided following our 90 day probation period. Paid vacation and holidays are also included.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply in person at the above address and fill out our application. Also we would appreciate if you could bring your resume along with references.