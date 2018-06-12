Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/11)

BOOKED: Joshua Kelly of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $587.50 cash or 27 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $902.50 cash or 27 days in jail. Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, 2nd offense. Bond is set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert of Great Bend on Montgomery County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Nancy Salcido-Moncada on GBPD case for no DL, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, 2nd offense, after posting $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Hoisington on McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 bond through Above And Beyond Bail Bonding Company.

RELEASED: Nancy Salcido-Moncada on GBPD case for no DL with $500 bond.