Accident at Washington & Juco Road sends Great Bend man to the hospital

On Monday, June 11 at about 3:45 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported injury accident at N. Washington Street and North West 30 Road. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s officers discovered a two vehicle accident.

Investigation at the scene indicates a 2000 Ford Ranger operated by Francis Haberman, age 91 of Great Bend, was southbound on Washington Street. A 2004 International truck operated by Michael Furrey was westbound on Northwest 30 Road. Witnesses at the scene stated the International truck stopped at the stop sign for westbound traffic and then pulled into the path of the southbound Haberman vehicle. Both vehicles remained on the roadway and up right after the collision.

Haberman was unable to get out of the vehicle due to crush damage and was assisted by law enforcement officers. Haberman was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital and later flown to a Wichita area hospital. His condition is not known as of this time.

Furrey was not injured in the collision.

The intersection was closed for approximately an hour and a half for removal of debris and investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by units from the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS service as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.