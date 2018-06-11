Woman burned in Kansas restaurant fire dies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One of the two victims injured in a fire at a Wichita restaurant on May 11, has died, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

Rosa Martinez, 51, died over the weekend, according to Ocadiz. The second victim remains hospitalized and unable to speak and unable to tell investigators the cause of the fire.

At 9p.m. May 11, fire crews were dispatched to Rostizeria Los Reyes, 512 West 21street North to help a police officer that had arrived on the scene of a woman with severe burns, according to Ocadiz.

As the officer was able to extinguish the patient, he learned there was another woman inside. The officer used his expandable baton to break the front glass to get access to the other woman victim in the fire, according to Ocadiz.

Emergency crews were then able to transport the code red patients to a local hospital.

The officer who saved the women on fire suffered minor burns to his hands.

Services for Martinez are scheduled for Wednesday, according to Rostizeria Los Reyes Facebook page.