Withdrawal rate slightly down at Great Bend High School

Great Bend High School showed a slight improvement on student withdrawal numbers in the 2017-2018 school year. This past year had 28 students drop out compared to 32 during the 2016-2017 school year.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the majority of the students that withdrew from school either quit or were considered a drop out because of lack of attendance.

Popp stated 9th grade passing grades is a huge determining factor on whether or not a student will end up graduating high school. Many times if a freshman fails a few classes and gets behind, he or she fails to graduate.

Out of the 28 students that withdrew this year, 12 of them quit, four received their GED, one was expelled, and 11 were classified as a drop out because of new attendance standards.

There were 18 males and 10 females that withdrew with 17 Hispanic and 11 White students. The age group consisted of two students age 16, 12 of them were 17 years old, there were 13 18-year olds, and one that was 19.

Great Bend High School had an 82.1 percent graduation rate in 2017-2018, a number Popp added they would like to see in the 90s.

In other USD 428 Board of Education meeting news from June 11, 2018…

– The board approved the addition of cheerleading at Great Bend Middle School. Students will cheer for 7th & 8th grade home games for football, basketball, and wrestling.

– Enrollment fees for all grade levels will remain the same for the 2018-2019 school year. $95 for High School, $60 for Middle School, $55 for grades 1-6, $40 for ECSE Preschool, and $40 for Kindergarten.

– There are 287 students attending K-3 summer school, and 92 students attending 4-5 summer school.

– So far, USD 428 has 61 position changes for the upcoming school year including 7 retirements, 36 resignations, 18 transfers, 29 new-to-district hires, 3 position reductions, and 1 position added. Popp noted there are 12 positions yet to be hired with an urgent importance on four jobs.