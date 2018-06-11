Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.