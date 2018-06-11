Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.