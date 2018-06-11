Police investigate fatal shooting in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to Mustang Mobile Park, 400 Dales Draw after report of gunshots, according to a media release.

Officers located the body of a deceased white male in an empty lot who suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

The KBI is now assisting McPherson Police with the investigation.

An autopsy on the man is expected to happen at the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center in Wichita.

No additional information has been released and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call McPherson Police.