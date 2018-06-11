Police arrest Kan. suspect in Sunday shooting death

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting death and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of NE Wabash in Topeka on a report of a person having been shot, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

A man identified as 38-year-old Shane Cunningham was pronounced dead at a local hospital from apparent gunshot wounds. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Subjects involved are known to each other and a person of interest in this case has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785- 234-0007.