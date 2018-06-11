Monday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered leading off the eighth, moments after shortstop Marcus Semien’s defensive gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2. Stephen Piscotty and Jonathan Lucroy both drove in runs for the A’s, who squandered numerous scoring chances before Chapman came through with a solo home run off Royals reliever Jason Adam.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Center fielder Billy Hamilton made a bunch of key defensive plays and the Cincinnati Reds ended their 13-game losing streak to St. Louis, beating the Cardinals 6-3. Hamilton threw out two runners, then made outstanding catches against the wall in the eighth and ninth innings. He also tripled and scored twice. The Cardinals’ overall winning streak against Cincinnati was their longest since the 1930-1931 seasons. The Reds had lost 11 straight home games to St. Louis.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Clint Bowyer won his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season when the event at Michigan was called early because of rain. Bowyer beat out Kevin Harvick on a restart to begin the third stage. Then the race went under caution when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went into the wall. Rain put a stop to the race.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Max Miller drove in four runs as Duke avoided elimination again with an 11-2 win at Texas Tech. The Blue Devils forced a deciding Game 3 in their super regional. The winner Monday advances to the College World Series. The Blue Devils have won five consecutive elimination games in the NCAA Tournament. They lost their opener in the Athens Regional before winning four in a row and then dropped their first-ever super regional opener 6-4 in Lubbock.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — All-American Kody Clemens drove in two runs, one with his 23rd home run of the season, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 4-2 to even their NCAA Tournament best-of-three super regional series at one victory apiece. Game 3 is Monday.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Washington and Mississippi State have locked up berths in the College World Series. The Huskies will make their first appearance after beating host Cal State Fullerton 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 3 of their super regional. The Bulldogs beat host Vanderbilt 10-6 in 11 innings to earn their first trip to Omaha, Nebraska, since 2013. Oregon State and North Carolina won their super regionals Saturday. The remaining four spots in the CWS will be determined Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — If it had been the NBA instead of the PGA, Dustin Johnson was a dominant as Golden State and dialed in like Steph Curry. Johnson’s 4-under 66 at the St. Jude Classic gave him his 18th career win and pushed him back to the No.1 ranking he held for 64 straight weeks. He finished with a hole-out eagle, three birdies and a bogey for a 19-under 261 total. His nearest competitor, Andrew Putnam, finished at 13 under. Johnson says he’s confident headed into the U.S. Open this week.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 N-Y Yankees 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 Boston 2

Final Toronto 13 Baltimore 3

Final Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final Cleveland 9 Detroit 2

Final Minnesota 7 L-A Angels 5

Final Houston 8 Texas 7

Final Oakland 3 Kansas City 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 3

Final San Diego 3 Miami 1

Final Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Pittsburgh 7 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 3

Final San Francisco 2 Washington 0

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Atlanta 2