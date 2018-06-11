Man arrested on I-70 after pointing gun at off-duty Kan. officer

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault involving an off-duty officer and have made an arrest.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty Topeka police officer was the victim of an aggravated assault by use of a firearm in the lot of 1401 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

The officer was able to call in the location, description, and direction of the suspect. The vehicle was initially found by a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper eastbound on Interstate 70 and 75 Highway. Officers from Topeka police, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Capital Police arrived to assist with a high-risk stop between Mac Vicar and 1st Street.

There happened to be a AAA driver arrive at the same time. They helped to shut down the highway for the safety of the travelers.

Authorities took Randal S. Hogue, 31, Topeka, into custody. Authorities also discovered a stolen handgun and an illegally altered shotgun in the vehicle.

Randal then attempted to escape custody while at the Law Enforcement Center during interviews. Randal was captured and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of Aggravated Assault(2x), Aggravated Escape from Custody, Obstruction, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Theft-Firearm, and Driving While Suspended, according to Jones.