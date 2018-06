SEDWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested a man for alleged battery of a police horse.

According to officer Charley Davidson, police arrested a 36-year-old man at the end of Riverfest activities in Wichita Saturday night. As crowds were leaving police arrested the man in the 300 Block of west Douglas after he slapped a mounted unit horse in the nose.

The man was booked on requested charges of battery of a police animal, according to Davidson. The horse was not injured.