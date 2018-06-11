Kansas to use ‘Rep’ to distinguish candidate with same name

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state board says a Kansas congressman’s title will appear on the Republican primary ballot to distinguish him from a challenger with the same first and last names.

The State Objections Board decided Monday that GOP voters in the 4th District in the Wichita area will choose between Rep. Ron Estes and Ron M. Estes. Both are from Wichita.

The secretary of state’s office devised the plan. But Democratic candidate Laura Lombard objected and said the listing would give the congressman an unfair advantage in the Aug. 7 primary.

But the all-GOP board led by Secretary of State Kris Kobach concluded that trying to distinguish the candidates by middle initials still would prove too confusing to voters.

The challenger did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.