Kansas man dies after pickup, motorcycle collide

COWLEY COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Robert D. Juden, 68, Winfield, was turning northbound on U.S. 77 at Madison Avenue. The pickup struck a westbound 2009 Aprilia motorcycle driven by James H. Jones, 66, Arkansas City.

Jones was transported to South Central Kansas Regional Medical Center where he died. Juden was not injured.

Jones was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.