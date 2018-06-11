Dateline: Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA – Judy Kay Anderson, 67, died on June 6, 2018 at Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, Topeka, Kansas. She was born in Great Bend, Kansas, on June 28, 1950, to Floyd Lewis, Jr., and Darlene L. (Stalder) Anderson.

Formerly of Great Bend, Judy worked at the Great Bend Tribune placing ads in the newspaper. She had a love of working on find-a-word search puzzles, going for walks and working on embroidery.

Survivors include two sisters, Karen Felzien and husband Paul of Topeka and Sheryl Burhenn and husband Russell of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Joy Anderson of Powder Springs, Georgia; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Lewis Anderson, Jr. and Darlene L. Stalder Anderson; brother, Floyd Lewis Anderson, III and one niece, Jessica Jean Burhenn.

Graveside Services will be Monday, June 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Rosewood Services or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530