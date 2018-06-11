Joyce Hillman, age 79, passed away at Cherry Village Benevolence on June 11, 2018. She was born in Garfield, Kansas on August 29th, 1938. She was the daughter of Gilbert W. Guthrie Sr. and Edith E. Evans Guthrie. She married Homer Hillman October 12, 1957 in Larned, Kansas. He died May 17, 1982. Joyce then married F. Herman Kraft of Ransom in June of 1984. He died January 23, 2007.

Joyce worked at a wide variety of jobs over her lifetime, including working at Riley Elementary School as playground and lunchroom supervisor, then at the warehouse for the Bailey and Orschelen stores. She retired from Russell Regional Hospital at the age of 70. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved to cook and was at her happiest to cook a big meal for family and friends. Her fried chicken was appreciated by many.

She is survived by one son, Bill Hillman (Donna) of Aurora, Missouri, two daughters, Edith McQuade (Owen) of Russell, and Alta Herman (Tom) of Stevensville, Montana. Four stepsons, Lon Kraft (Sharon) of Bennett, Colorado, Rick Kraft (Vona), Brent Kraft (Bev), all of Ransom, and Jody Kraft (Ladonna) of Plains, Kansas. Grandchildren, Eric McQuade, Jeff McQuade, Elizabeth McQuade, Garrett Hillman (Danielle Lock), Devin Hillman (Allison), Kierstyn Hillman, Natashia Parker and Nicole Whitney. Step grandchildren, Tim Kraft (Denise), Floyd Kraft, Joey Kraft, Dustin Kraft (Sandy), Lucas Kjellberg, Misty Flax (Aaron), Tiffany McDonald (Joey), Tammy Wolfley (Chris), Amanda Brown (Jerry), Amber Zimmerman (Cody), Becky Venters (Connor), Chelsey Shapland (Justin). 8 Great grandchildren. And 25 step great grandchildren. Sister, Gwendolyn (Edward “Cap”) Bunyard of Rose Hill. Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Oren Guthrie, G. Wayne Guthrie Jr, James Guthrie, and Richard Guthrie; a step daughter, Wendi Kjellberg; a grandson, James McQuade, and a great grandson, Nathaniel McQuade.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 14th, and Visitation, Wednesday, June 13th, at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., both at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Girl Scouts.