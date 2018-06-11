GREAT BEND — Glenn Darrell Peters, 91, passed away June 8, 2018, at his home in Great Bend. He was born February 11, 1927 at Okmulgee, Okla., to Arch and Mame (Amos) Peters.

Darrell served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. Darrell married Gwen North in 1947 at Larned. She passed away in 1981. He later married Shirley Hatch on April 5, 1991, at Great Bend. Shirley passed away on May 23, 2011.

A resident of Great Bend since 1942, coming from McPherson, Darrell operated Peters Drilling, Mobile Concrete, and Arkansas Sand and Gravel. Darrell was a member of ISIS Shrine, American Legion Argonne Post 180, V.F.W. Post 3111, and NRA. He enjoyed trap shooting and hunting, especially quail.

Survivors include one son, Michael Peters and wife Dana of McPherson; three daughters, Beverly Shackelford and husband Tom of Dallas, Texas, Debbie Elliott and husband Don of Dallas, Texas, Becky Young and husband Ken of Oklahoma City, Okla.; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Kansas Oil and Gas Museum, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530