Deputies, volunteers rescue 38 dogs from Kansas home

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of extreme animal hoarding.

The Animal Justice League of America in Mission, Kansas contacted Unleashed Pet Rescue to save 38 dogs from a home in Olpe, Kansas, according to a social media report.

The animals had been living in a trailer without air conditioning or proper care, according to Unleashed Pet Rescue. “Three of the dogs are going to require extensive vet care, 2 with skin issues and one with an injured back leg.”

Lyon County deputies helped load 17 dogs and communicated in depth with the owner in regards to reaching out for help in the future. They rescued an additional 21 dogs Sunday.

Unleashed also bought a window unit air conditioner and left it with the owner as well as 70 pounds of high quality dog food.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Animal Justice League are working to find homes for the pets.