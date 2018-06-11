Cop Shop (6/8 – 6/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/8)

Theft

At 1:16 a.m. a theft was reported at 501 Barton Street in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:58 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 180 Road in Hitschman.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 6:51 p.m. a gas like / spill was reported at 258 SW 2nd Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:40 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway.

6/9

Injury Accident

At 12:14 a.m. a vehicle struck a tree on the access road north side of the river, west of Washington at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 1:13 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 30 SE 20 Road was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:31 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of S. US 281 Highway.

6/10

Theft

At 3:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 206 7th Street in Claflin.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:33 p.m. a burglary was reported at 258 SW 2 Road A.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 10:36 a.m. a possible theft was reported at 2920 10th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:14 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 2123 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:59 p.m. damage was reported at 1501 2nd Street.

Theft

At 5:18 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 3114 Lakin Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 209.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:46 p.m. an unknown vehicle was westbound on Lakin Avenue and struck a legally parked vehicle.

6/9

Structure Fire

At 12:03 a.m. Braums reported the freezer sparking and smoking at 4209 10th Street. Fire Department responded.

Theft

At 12:35 a.m. theft of a bike from his residence at 1915 8th Street was made.

Criminal Damage

At 4:18 a.m. a report of someone trying to get in the gate at 901 Kennedy Street.

Theft

At 7:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 700 Taft Street.

Medical Alarm

At 12:17 p.m. ambulance was needed at 2725 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

At 3:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 41 McKinley Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:31 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1212 8th Street.

6/10

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:43 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 1.

Diabetic Problems

At 12:35 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5101 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 5:04 p.m. a theft was reported at 5101 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 1615 Stone Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 6:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3209 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.