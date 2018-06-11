Cop Shop (6/8 – 6/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/8)
Theft
At 1:16 a.m. a theft was reported at 501 Barton Street in Pawnee Rock.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:58 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 180 Road in Hitschman.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 6:51 p.m. a gas like / spill was reported at 258 SW 2nd Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:40 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway.
6/9
Injury Accident
At 12:14 a.m. a vehicle struck a tree on the access road north side of the river, west of Washington at 2401 Railroad Avenue.
Shots Fired
At 1:13 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 30 SE 20 Road was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:31 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of S. US 281 Highway.
6/10
Theft
At 3:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 206 7th Street in Claflin.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:33 p.m. a burglary was reported at 258 SW 2 Road A.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/8)
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 10:36 a.m. a possible theft was reported at 2920 10th Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 11:14 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 2123 Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:59 p.m. damage was reported at 1501 2nd Street.
Theft
At 5:18 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 3114 Lakin Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 209.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:46 p.m. an unknown vehicle was westbound on Lakin Avenue and struck a legally parked vehicle.
6/9
Structure Fire
At 12:03 a.m. Braums reported the freezer sparking and smoking at 4209 10th Street. Fire Department responded.
Theft
At 12:35 a.m. theft of a bike from his residence at 1915 8th Street was made.
Criminal Damage
At 4:18 a.m. a report of someone trying to get in the gate at 901 Kennedy Street.
Theft
At 7:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 700 Taft Street.
Medical Alarm
At 12:17 p.m. ambulance was needed at 2725 Morton Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.
At 3:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 41 McKinley Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:31 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1212 8th Street.
6/10
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:43 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 1.
Diabetic Problems
At 12:35 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5101 24th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 5:04 p.m. a theft was reported at 5101 24th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 1615 Stone Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 6:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3209 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.