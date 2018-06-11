Convicted Kansas felon accused of child sex crimes

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a convicted Kansas felon for alleged child sex crimes.

Charges: Aggravated indecent liberties w/ child; Offender <18

cause child <14 to fondle

Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police responded to report from a parent involving inappropriate behavior with a 31-year-old man and two children under the age of 10 at a Salina home, according to police Sgt. James Feldman.

Police arrested Charles Ferris Jr., of Salina for the alleged crime of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Ferris has previous convictions in Saline County for theft, burglary and criminal trespass.