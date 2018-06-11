Commissioners begin the 2019 budget process

Despite a very light Barton County Commission meeting agenda Monday, Commissioners still put in a long day at the courthouse as they continued to conduct budget hearings with various county departments and non-profit organizations. From the Health Department to County Attorney, the Historical Society to the Humane Society, Commissioners including Jennifer Schartz spent an entire day hearing about budget requests for 2019.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

That monetary support is going to be stretched this year as the Commission prepares their first budget under the restraints of a state mandated tax lid.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Despite the long day Monday, Commissioner Homer Kruckenberg was back to hear the various budget requests. Kruckenberg had not been able to attend a meeting since April 9th as he continues to recover from a broken shoulder suffered in a fall at his home in early April. The 2nd District Commissioner received a ride to Monday’s meeting and surprised fellow board members with his presence before they began the budget hearing meetings Monday morning.