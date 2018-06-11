Dateline: Troy, Ohio

TROY, OHIO — Carlos Lee “Bud” Asher, 94, passed away April 18, 2018, at his home in Troy, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1924 at Great Bend, to Frank and Cora (Wardlaw) Asher.

Carl served his country during WWII as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Corp. A previous resident of the Great Bend area, most recently residing in Troy, Ohio, Carlos was a retired minister, serving in Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. He received his Bachelor Degree in education and Master Degree in theology from the University of Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the Garret Theological Seminary and was an ordained United Methodist pastor and later a pastor with the United Church of Christ. In 1976 he obtained his credentials in chemical dependency counseling and served at the Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami County Recovery Council programs.

Learning how to ride horses at a very young age during the Depression years, Carl was a cowboy at heart and rode in the Troy Strawberry Festival, Fourth of July parades and the Wyoming trail ride. He contributes his long successful life to his steadfast faith in the Lord.

Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Asher of Whitewater, Wis.; special niece and daughter-of-the-heart, Maritta “Marty” Schloemer of Great Bend; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Asher; and six sisters, Marie Asher, Mildred Tournear, Doris Miller, Ellen Doonan, Ruby Phillips and Esther Moeller.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at Great Bend Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Memorials have been designated to First United Methodist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

