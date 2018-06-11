Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/8 – 6/10)

6/8

BOOKED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jeremy Northcutt of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Angela Nelson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving sentence.

RELEASED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after being released after drug and alcohol evaluation completed.

RELEASED: Francisco Cordorva of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, cash bond of $500 posted by defendant. BCDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with $10,000 posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

6/9

BOOKED: Alexander Valdez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Colby Hopkins of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle and felony theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Hoisington on McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Ryan Lang of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence after serving his time in full.

6/10

RELEASED: Alexander Valdez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jeremy Northcutt of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.