2nd suspect sentenced for Ellis Co. convenience store robbery

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A Hays man was sentenced to more than four and a half years in prison for robbery at a Hays convenience store in November.

Jordan Stevens was sentenced to 55 months in prison for aggravated robbery Monday in Ellis County District Court.

Stevens pleaded no contest to the charge on May 14 after initially pleading not guilty in February.

According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2017, Stevens entered the Tiger Mart Convenience Store in the 300 block of West Eighth in Hays just before midnight, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Stevens was identified as the suspect, by the store clerk and on surveillance footage from inside the store.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was located by police a short time later in the alley behind an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Colonial Drive.

Officials said Stevens and a female, identified as Kelsie Replogle, were arrested after clothes matching the robber’s description, a gun and $1,000 cash was located in an apartment.

Replogle was identified as the driver and pled no contest to a robbery charge in March. She was sentenced to 36 months probation.

Stevens will also be required to serve 36 months post-release supervision.

He has been in the Ellis County jail since November and was given jail credit of 220 days.