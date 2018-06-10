United Way of Central Kansas reaches $275K fundraising goal

The United Way of Central Kansas announced they reached their 2018 fundraising goal of $275,000. With 99 percent of the funds raised staying local, reaching the goal is important to support the 23 community partners in Barton and Pawnee County.

United Way Director Gaila Demel was excited to reach the goal and even more exited for the different agencies the United Way supports.

The Workplace Campaign accounts for over half of all the monies raised with the remainder coming from event sponsorships and donations sent in to support the cause. There are more than 60 businesses that encourage their employees to make a small donation to United Way from their payroll each month.

Although reaching the fundraising mark took longer this year, Demel says they continued to find ways to exceed the goal.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Campaign Kickoff Event which will be on August 18. The evening will include food and drinks, followed by the returning entertainment of Curtis the Mentalist. Visit the website www.uwck.org/kickoff or call the office at 620-792-2403 to reserve your seat today.