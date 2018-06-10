Sunday Sports Headlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Goalkeepers Jeff Attinella of Portland and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each made four saves, and the two teams played to a scoreless tie. Sporting KC (8-2-5) and Portland (6-3-4) entered the match not having lost since April. The Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven games and Kansas City now has gone six games without defeat.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Make it 13 and counting! Yadier Molina doubled with the bases loaded, and Michael Wacha pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-4 victory and their 13th straight win over the Reds. The Cardinals also homered three times as they extended their second-longest streak of domination in a rivalry that goes back to the 1800s. St. Louis has also won 11 straight in Cincinnati.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a six-game skid with a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Duffy struck out a season-high 10 and walked three, and two relievers completed the four-hitter. Chris Bassitt also allowed three hits in seven innings in his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 6, 2016. He struck out six and walked one, allowing one run.

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas center Mohamed Bamba is the latest player to work out for Phoenix as the Suns decide which player deserves to be the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA draft. The 7-footer with a 7-foot-10 wingspan worked out Saturday with the Suns, displaying his impressive shot-blocking ability and showing an improved shooting touch after working on it since the collegiate season ended. Bamba says he’d be “a perfect fit” for the Suns.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Chambers and David Garza each had an RBI double to power a three-run fifth inning and Tennessee Tech held on to beat Texas 5-4 in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the NCAA baseball tournament. Chambers’ double in the top of the fifth drove in two runs to make it 4-3 and then Garza brought in Chambers with another double.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State and North Carolina became the first two teams to advance to the College World Series, completing sweeps of their best-of-three NCAA Tournament super regionals. No. 3 Oregon State advanced after Adley Rutschman’s two-run, bases-loaded single in the top of the ninth lifted the Beavers to a 6-3 win over No. 14 Minnesota. No. 6 North Carolina scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-5 win over No. 11 Stetson.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify defied all the odds on his way to achieving Triple Crown immortality. The late bloomer won the Belmont Stakes by 1¾ lengths on Saturday, giving the sport its 13th Triple Crown champion. American Pharoah ended a 37-year drought in 2015 and now just four years later, racing is celebrating another sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. Justify began his racing career on Feb. 18, a scant 77 days before the Derby.

NEW YORK (AP) — The thoroughbred horse racing world belongs to “Big Money Mike” Smith. The 52-year-old jockey who has been dominating big races in recent years put an exclamation point on his illustrious career Saturday, guiding Justify to the Triple Crown with a victory in the Belmont Stakes. In sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, Smith becomes the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown. His mounts have earned more than $310 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Putnam will be playing in the last group on Sunday for the first time looking for his first PGA Tour victory. His playing partner will be Dustin Johnson, who’s already won once this year and needs his 18th career victory to reclaim his spot as the world’s top-ranked golfer. No pressure at all. Putnam admits it will be a lot different from the typical Sunday round.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 N-Y Mets 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Baltimore 3, 10 Innings

Final L-A Angels 2 Minnesota 1

Final Kansas City 2 Oakland 0

Final Boston 4 Chi White Sox 2

Final Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 3

Final Detroit 4 Cleveland 2, 12 Innings

Final Houston 4 Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 San Francisco 5

Final Milwaukee 12 Philadelphia 3

Final Chi Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 4

Final San Diego 5 Miami 4

Final Arizona 12 Colorado 7

Final Atlanta 5 L-A Dodgers 3