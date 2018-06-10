Police: Kansas woman hurt in party bus shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Saturday, police responded to a drive-by shooting call at the Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police located a 19-year-old woman on a Spots Party Bus with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threating injury. Through the investigation it was learned the party bus was dropping off individuals when an unknown suspect, outside of the bus, fired multiple gunshots at the bus striking the victim.

During the incident a silver 2002 Honda Civic occupied by three individuals was also struck by one gunshot.

No individuals were injured in the Honda, according to Davidson.

Police have made no arrests. Anyone with additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 268-4407.