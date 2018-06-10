Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

June 11, 2018 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS ………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A special note of appreciation extended to Karen Shaner, Jane Isern and several local donors and volunteers for providing twenty 24” Trek Mountain bikes to the Perfect Attendance Bike Give Away program. Over the past six years, the group has organized and contributed 110 bicycles given away as perfect attendance incentives to USD 428 elementary students. Thank you to all participants who make this program possible!

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS ………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Proposal for GBMS Cheerleading …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Mr Myron Ellegood and Mrs. Amber Lucchesi will present information and request approval regarding the addition of cheerleading as a new activity at GB Middle School. (Attachment 6,A)

B. Approval of 2018-2019 Student Insurance ……………………….. Mr. Umphres

The district maintains student insurance for school-sponsored and supervised activities. For 2018-2019 the administration recommends coverage through Student Assurance Services, Inc., with a plan providing no deductible and a maximum benefit per claim of $25,000, as scheduled. The fee for last year was $38,104. (Attachment 6,B)

Group Activities KSHSAA $28,900

Non Sports All Pupils PK-12 (2,912 students) x $4.50 $13,104

Total $42,004

C. Approval of 2018-2019 KASB Risk Management …………….. Mr. Umphres

The contract premium for KASB Risk Management Workers Compensation premium for the 2018-2019 year is $103,128. The premium for 2017-2018 year was $148,257. Administration recommends approval. (Attachment 6,C)

D. First Reading of BOE Policies ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

BOE members are receiving copies of the following policies, which are being presented as first readings. The policies will be returned to the BOE at a subsequent meeting for action. (Attachment 6,D)

Revision AF School Day

Revision BCAC Waiver of Notice

Revision BCBG Voting Methods

Revision DC Annual Operating Budget

New DE Fraud Prevention and Investigations

Revision DFAC Procurement- Federal Program

Revision DFE Investment of Funds

Revision DIC Inventories

Revision DJB Petty Cash Accounts

Revision DJB Resolution to Establish Activity Fund

Revision DJEB Quality Control

Revision DJED Bids and Quotations Requirements

Revision DJEF Requisitions

Revision DK Resolution to Establish Activity Fund

Revision DP Collection Procedures

Revision EBC Report to Local Law Enforcement

Revision EBC Report to Staff Member

Revision GAAE Report to Local Law Enforcement

Revision GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions

Revision GAD Employee Development Opportunities

Revision GBO Resignation

Revision IDACA Special Education Services

Revision JBE Parent Consent and Waiver

Revision JCAC Interrogations and Investigations

Revision JDD Report to Staff of Expulsion or Conviction

Revision JDDA Drug-Free Schools

Revision JDDB Reporting Crimes to Law Enforcement

Revision JDDC Short Model Bullying Plan

Revision JDDC Report to Local Law Enforcement

ACTION ITEMS 6,E THROUGH 6,G BY CONSENT AGENDA

E. Approval of Elementary, Middle School, and High School

Fees for 2018-2019 ………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Please note the proposed schedule of fees for students in grades K-12. The administration recommends no increase from last year’s fees.

Proposed

2017-2018 2018-2019 Difference

Kindergarten $40.00 $40.00 No change

ECSE Preschool 40.00 40.00 No change

Grades 1-6 55.00 55.00 No change

Grades 7-8 60.00 60.00 No change

Grades 9-12 95.00 95.00 No change

F. Approval of 2018-2019 Meal Prices ……………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Below are proposed 2018-2019 school food service prices, indicating one price increase. The administration recommends approval.

LUNCH 2017-2018 Proposed 2018-2019 Difference

Elementary Schools $1.85 $1.85 No increase

GB Middle School 2.15 2.15 No increase

GB High School 2.20 2.20 No increase

Adults 3.60 3.65 5¢ increase

Page 4 of 6

Reduced Prices .40 .40 No increase

Milk .35 .35 No increase

BREAKFAST 2017-2018 Proposed 2018-2019 Difference

Students $1.00 $1.00 No increase

Adults 2.20 2.20 No increase

Reduced Prices .30 .30 No increase

G. Approval of 2017-2018 Mileage Reimbursement Rate for

District’s Parents / Guardians ………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

USD 428 pays mileage reimbursement to qualified parents / guardians for transporting students to and from their assigned attendance center. Eligibility for reimbursement is based completion of application of students residing 2.5 miles or more from the assigned attendance center and living outside the city limits of Great Bend, but within the boundaries of the district. The administration recommends a per-mile rate of 34 cents.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT ……………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp



A. 2018 Summer School: Summer School, which is in full swing, is for students who have finished kindergarten through 5th grade. Approximately 287 students are attending K-3 summer school, and 92 attending 4-5 summer school. It is scheduled from 8:30 to 1:30 each day. The district offers breakfast and lunch for the students and weekly field trips or activities keep the students excited and interested in coming.



B. Student Withdrawal Report: Mr. Popp will present data on students who have dropped out or withdrawn from GBHS this past school year and will look at any trends that may arise.



C. Personnel Report: Below is a summary of personnel details.

61 position changes

7 Retirements

36 Resignations

18 Transfers

29 new-to-district hires

3 position reductions

1 position added (Riley Grade 6) 12 positions yet to be hired (Eisenhower: Kindergarten. Riley: Kindergarten, Grade 1, 4 and 6. GBHS: ELA Coach. GBMS: Social Studies. Special Services: Psychologist positions (3), 1 Teacher and 1 ECSE Teacher. D. Summer Professional Development Update



E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

None

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Update on 2018 Summer Projects

B. Funding Update

C. Approval of Contributions and Grant Applications

-Daryl Moore, GB High School Assistant Principal, requests permission to apply for a Nex-Tech grant to receive 280 drawstring backpacks for every Freshman student. The bags will be given to the students during Freshman orientation and will be used to hold their first day packet and orientation material. The donation is valued at $900.

-Holly Tittle, GB Middle School Librarian, wishes to have permission to apply for a $300 Kansas Notable Books Grant.

-Wheatland Electric wishes to donate $1,000 to the GBHS VTC program to be used for the Electric Car.

-The Kiwanis of Great Bend wishes to donate $200 to GB High School Jazz Band.

-Barton County Health Department wishes to donate $1,000 to support the Walking School Bus Programs at Park and Riley Elementary schools. Funds will be used for incentives, educational materials and supplies for the program.

-T&L Fireworks wishes to donate a T&L $25 gift card to the Riley Elementary Summer School program for the purchase of fireworks.

-Sunflower Bank wishes to present checks to seven schools relating to the ABC School Donation Program.

Eisenhower Elementary School $316.55 Riley Elementary School $361.00

Jefferson Elementary School $283.75 GB Middle School $206.95

Lincoln Elementary School $262.65 GB High School $538.15

Park Elementary School $256.10

9. EXECUTIVE SESSION …………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The BOE will go into executive session.

10. CONSENT AGENDA…………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (May 14, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Employee Appointments

-Mrs. Cara Moore, Family Support Worker at Eisenhower Elementary School

Licensed Teacher Appointments

– Mrs. Brandy Proffitt, Teacher of Science at GB Middle School

-Mrs. Cindy Beck, Teacher of Grade 2 at Jefferson Elementary School

-Ms. Trey Heitschmidt, Teacher of Special Education at Riley Elementary (Transition to Teaching program)

-Ms. Katherine Knoles, Teacher of Music at Riley Elementary School

-Mrs. Amy Stein, Teacher of Grade 5 at Lincoln Elementary School

-Ms. Audra Nuckolls, Teacher of 7th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School

-Ms. Pamela Williams, Teacher of Art at GB Middle School (Transition to Teaching program)

-Ms. Kelly Hart, Teacher of Special Education at CKCA/Holy Family (Transition to Teaching program)

-Ms. Rachel Harris, Teacher of Grade 3 at Riley Elementary School

-Ms. Carli Denning, Teacher of Kindergarten at Riley Elementary School (Transition to Teaching program)

-Mr. Ira (Alex) Cape, Teacher of Special Education (Ellinwood)

Licensed Teacher Resignations

-Ms. Ashley Brack, Teacher of Grade 2 at Jefferson Elementary School

-Mrs. Maggie Kriegh, Special Education Teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School

-Mr. Kyle Kriegh, Teacher of 8th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School

-Ms. Lindsay Hoff, Teacher of 8th grade Math at GB Middle School

-Ms. Victoria Buelow, Teacher of Kindergarten at Riley Elementary School

-Ms. Jessica Stryker, Teacher of 7th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School

-Mrs. Kacie Kilgore, Teacher of Grade 4 at Riley Elementary School

-Ms. Mira Hammond, Teacher of Grade 3 at Riley Elementary School

Licensed Employee Resignations

-Mrs. Sarah Schartz, Family Support Worker at Eisenhower Elementary School

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

•BOE Special Meeting: 7:30 a.m., on June 28, 2018, at the District Education Center.

12. ADJOURNMENT …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres