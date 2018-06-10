Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
June 11, 2018 5:00 p.m.
1. CALL TO ORDER ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum
2. RECOGNITIONS ………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
A special note of appreciation extended to Karen Shaner, Jane Isern and several local donors and volunteers for providing twenty 24” Trek Mountain bikes to the Perfect Attendance Bike Give Away program. Over the past six years, the group has organized and contributed 110 bicycles given away as perfect attendance incentives to USD 428 elementary students. Thank you to all participants who make this program possible!
3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS ………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
Board Members’ Comments
USD 428 Education Foundation
Written Communications / Correspondence
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
6. NEW BUSINESS
A. Proposal for GBMS Cheerleading …………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Mr Myron Ellegood and Mrs. Amber Lucchesi will present information and request approval regarding the addition of cheerleading as a new activity at GB Middle School. (Attachment 6,A)
B. Approval of 2018-2019 Student Insurance ……………………….. Mr. Umphres
The district maintains student insurance for school-sponsored and supervised activities. For 2018-2019 the administration recommends coverage through Student Assurance Services, Inc., with a plan providing no deductible and a maximum benefit per claim of $25,000, as scheduled. The fee for last year was $38,104. (Attachment 6,B)
Group Activities KSHSAA $28,900
Non Sports All Pupils PK-12 (2,912 students) x $4.50 $13,104
Total $42,004
C. Approval of 2018-2019 KASB Risk Management …………….. Mr. Umphres
The contract premium for KASB Risk Management Workers Compensation premium for the 2018-2019 year is $103,128. The premium for 2017-2018 year was $148,257. Administration recommends approval. (Attachment 6,C)
D. First Reading of BOE Policies ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
BOE members are receiving copies of the following policies, which are being presented as first readings. The policies will be returned to the BOE at a subsequent meeting for action. (Attachment 6,D)
Revision AF School Day
Revision BCAC Waiver of Notice
Revision BCBG Voting Methods
Revision DC Annual Operating Budget
New DE Fraud Prevention and Investigations
Revision DFAC Procurement- Federal Program
Revision DFE Investment of Funds
Revision DIC Inventories
Revision DJB Petty Cash Accounts
Revision DJB Resolution to Establish Activity Fund
Revision DJEB Quality Control
Revision DJED Bids and Quotations Requirements
Revision DJEF Requisitions
Revision DK Resolution to Establish Activity Fund
Revision DP Collection Procedures
Revision EBC Report to Local Law Enforcement
Revision EBC Report to Staff Member
Revision GAAE Report to Local Law Enforcement
Revision GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions
Revision GAD Employee Development Opportunities
Revision GBO Resignation
Revision IDACA Special Education Services
Revision JBE Parent Consent and Waiver
Revision JCAC Interrogations and Investigations
Revision JDD Report to Staff of Expulsion or Conviction
Revision JDDA Drug-Free Schools
Revision JDDB Reporting Crimes to Law Enforcement
Revision JDDC Short Model Bullying Plan
Revision JDDC Report to Local Law Enforcement
ACTION ITEMS 6,E THROUGH 6,G BY CONSENT AGENDA
E. Approval of Elementary, Middle School, and High School
Fees for 2018-2019 ………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
Please note the proposed schedule of fees for students in grades K-12. The administration recommends no increase from last year’s fees.
Proposed
2017-2018 2018-2019 Difference
Kindergarten $40.00 $40.00 No change
ECSE Preschool 40.00 40.00 No change
Grades 1-6 55.00 55.00 No change
Grades 7-8 60.00 60.00 No change
Grades 9-12 95.00 95.00 No change
F. Approval of 2018-2019 Meal Prices ……………………………….. Mr. Umphres
Below are proposed 2018-2019 school food service prices, indicating one price increase. The administration recommends approval.
LUNCH 2017-2018 Proposed 2018-2019 Difference
Elementary Schools $1.85 $1.85 No increase
GB Middle School 2.15 2.15 No increase
GB High School 2.20 2.20 No increase
Adults 3.60 3.65 5¢ increase
Reduced Prices .40 .40 No increase
Milk .35 .35 No increase
BREAKFAST 2017-2018 Proposed 2018-2019 Difference
Students $1.00 $1.00 No increase
Adults 2.20 2.20 No increase
Reduced Prices .30 .30 No increase
G. Approval of 2017-2018 Mileage Reimbursement Rate for
District’s Parents / Guardians ………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
USD 428 pays mileage reimbursement to qualified parents / guardians for transporting students to and from their assigned attendance center. Eligibility for reimbursement is based completion of application of students residing 2.5 miles or more from the assigned attendance center and living outside the city limits of Great Bend, but within the boundaries of the district. The administration recommends a per-mile rate of 34 cents.
7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT ……………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp
A. 2018 Summer School: Summer School, which is in full swing, is for students who have finished kindergarten through 5th grade. Approximately 287 students are attending K-3 summer school, and 92 attending 4-5 summer school. It is scheduled from 8:30 to 1:30 each day. The district offers breakfast and lunch for the students and weekly field trips or activities keep the students excited and interested in coming.
B. Student Withdrawal Report: Mr. Popp will present data on students who have dropped out or withdrawn from GBHS this past school year and will look at any trends that may arise.
C. Personnel Report: Below is a summary of personnel details.
61 position changes
7 Retirements
36 Resignations
18 Transfers
29 new-to-district hires
3 position reductions
1 position added (Riley Grade 6) 12 positions yet to be hired (Eisenhower: Kindergarten. Riley: Kindergarten, Grade 1, 4 and 6. GBHS: ELA Coach. GBMS: Social Studies. Special Services: Psychologist positions (3), 1 Teacher and 1 ECSE Teacher. D. Summer Professional Development Update
E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes
None
8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. Update on 2018 Summer Projects
B. Funding Update
C. Approval of Contributions and Grant Applications
-Daryl Moore, GB High School Assistant Principal, requests permission to apply for a Nex-Tech grant to receive 280 drawstring backpacks for every Freshman student. The bags will be given to the students during Freshman orientation and will be used to hold their first day packet and orientation material. The donation is valued at $900.
-Holly Tittle, GB Middle School Librarian, wishes to have permission to apply for a $300 Kansas Notable Books Grant.
-Wheatland Electric wishes to donate $1,000 to the GBHS VTC program to be used for the Electric Car.
-The Kiwanis of Great Bend wishes to donate $200 to GB High School Jazz Band.
-Barton County Health Department wishes to donate $1,000 to support the Walking School Bus Programs at Park and Riley Elementary schools. Funds will be used for incentives, educational materials and supplies for the program.
-T&L Fireworks wishes to donate a T&L $25 gift card to the Riley Elementary Summer School program for the purchase of fireworks.
-Sunflower Bank wishes to present checks to seven schools relating to the ABC School Donation Program.
Eisenhower Elementary School $316.55 Riley Elementary School $361.00
Jefferson Elementary School $283.75 GB Middle School $206.95
Lincoln Elementary School $262.65 GB High School $538.15
Park Elementary School $256.10
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION …………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
The BOE will go into executive session.
10. CONSENT AGENDA…………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (May 14, 2018)
B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report
Licensed Employee Appointments
-Mrs. Cara Moore, Family Support Worker at Eisenhower Elementary School
Licensed Teacher Appointments
– Mrs. Brandy Proffitt, Teacher of Science at GB Middle School
-Mrs. Cindy Beck, Teacher of Grade 2 at Jefferson Elementary School
-Ms. Trey Heitschmidt, Teacher of Special Education at Riley Elementary (Transition to Teaching program)
-Ms. Katherine Knoles, Teacher of Music at Riley Elementary School
-Mrs. Amy Stein, Teacher of Grade 5 at Lincoln Elementary School
-Ms. Audra Nuckolls, Teacher of 7th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School
-Ms. Pamela Williams, Teacher of Art at GB Middle School (Transition to Teaching program)
-Ms. Kelly Hart, Teacher of Special Education at CKCA/Holy Family (Transition to Teaching program)
-Ms. Rachel Harris, Teacher of Grade 3 at Riley Elementary School
-Ms. Carli Denning, Teacher of Kindergarten at Riley Elementary School (Transition to Teaching program)
-Mr. Ira (Alex) Cape, Teacher of Special Education (Ellinwood)
Licensed Teacher Resignations
-Ms. Ashley Brack, Teacher of Grade 2 at Jefferson Elementary School
-Mrs. Maggie Kriegh, Special Education Teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School
-Mr. Kyle Kriegh, Teacher of 8th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School
-Ms. Lindsay Hoff, Teacher of 8th grade Math at GB Middle School
-Ms. Victoria Buelow, Teacher of Kindergarten at Riley Elementary School
-Ms. Jessica Stryker, Teacher of 7th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School
-Mrs. Kacie Kilgore, Teacher of Grade 4 at Riley Elementary School
-Ms. Mira Hammond, Teacher of Grade 3 at Riley Elementary School
Licensed Employee Resignations
-Mrs. Sarah Schartz, Family Support Worker at Eisenhower Elementary School
11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
•BOE Special Meeting: 7:30 a.m., on June 28, 2018, at the District Education Center.
12. ADJOURNMENT …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres