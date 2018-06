PRATT — Hannah Klaassen was crowned the new Miss Kansas

Saturday night during pageant festivities at Pratt Community College.

Congratulations Hannah Klaassen, Miss South Central, the new Miss Kansas 2018… — Miss Kansas Org (@MissKansasOrg) June 10, 2018

Klaassen is a Tabor college student from Arkansas City. Her platform, “The Mind Matters.”

She will represent Kansas in the Miss America pageant in September.