ANKENY, IOWA — A Kansas teen remains jailed in Iowa for alleged sex crimes.

Just after 8p.m. Thursday, authorities in Iowa booked 18-year-old Devin Michael Miller of Rose Hill into the Polk County Iowa Jail on requested charges of enticing away a minor under 13 for sexual abuse or exploitation, according to the Polk County Jail booking report.

The case involves allegedly sending and receiving nude photos on a cell phone in April, according to Ankeny police.