Kansas Medicaid woes prolong wait for autistic kids needing therapy

By CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN



Five-year-old Ridley Fitzmorris sits at a picnic table in his backyard in Lawrence, one leg dangling and the other tucked beneath him. His eyes are focused on a row of Hot Wheels that his therapist asked him to count.

“One, two, three,” he says in a whisper, his finger hovering over each toy car until he reaches the last one. Turning to an iPad that he uses to communicate, he clicks an icon. “Eight,” the computerized voice announces.

“Good job!” cooes therapist Ashley Estrada, a specialist in treatment for children with autism. “You did it by yourself.”

Then Ridley’s favorite part — the part his therapist recently realized sends him into reliable fits of giggles. With a few clicks on his iPad, he lets her know which car he wants: the green one.

“Vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv. It’s coming, it’s getting you,” Estrada teases.

The boy squirms delightedly as she rolls the toy car across the table. Up his right arm. Over his head — prompting more giggles — and plop, she slides it into the left pocket of his blue cotton baseball tee.

The pair then practice saying the word “pocket” a few times.

In Kansas, though, parents face long waitlists and shortages of providers. So a decade into statewide insurance reforms, more Kansans have coverage for this therapy, but that doesn’t mean kids get it.

The situation is worst for children with Medicaid as their primary or secondary insurance, and those in rural areas.

The lack of therapy could be holding kids back, with consequences for their education and career prospects, personal relationships and adult independence.

“I’m just very thankful Ridley was able to get it,” said Jillian Fitzmorris, his mother.

The Fitzmorris family got access to ABA when they had private insurance.

Jillian runs an autism support group and encounters plenty of families navigating the insurance maze and waitlists that can make seeking care complex and time consuming. “I try to share everything we know.”

Where to turn?

Based on statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, somewhere around 650 children born in Kansas this year will likely develop autism. Signs can appear within the first two years.

Often intensive therapy is recommended. Many psychologists and other experts favor applied behavior analysis — though the topic is not without debate — as the most researched and evidence-based method to help autistic children develop life skills that may not come easy. The treatment is often recommended for the early years of childhood and brain development.

Ridley has severe autism and gets upward of 25 hours a week of behavior analysis with specialists like Estrada, who uses an iPad to meticulously note his progress on a wide range of skills.

His mother believes the sheer number of hours has made a difference, so her son can tell her things like what he wants to eat or do. He loves playing puzzles and is learning to type.

“ABA therapy,” Fitzmorris said, “has been huge in helping unlock that.”

But behavior analysts in Kansas can’t keep up with demand. A big reason, they say, is the state’s privatized Medicaid program, KanCare. Reimbursements are too slow — and too low.

One well-established mental health center recently decided to add ABA therapy to its services, but for now, at least, won’t be accepting Medicaid for that program.

“The state of Kansas’ hourly reimbursement rate doesn’t even cover the time and costs,” said a spokeswoman for the Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka. “The KanCare rate pays about 50 percent.”