Bordovsky’s Walk-Off lead Bat Cats to sweep of OKC

Jack Bordovsky’s walk off RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning gave the Great Bend Bat Cats a dramatic 7-6 victory over the OKC Indians Saturday in the first game of a double header at Al Burns Field. Great Bend won game two 10-6 for a double header sweep as the Bat Cats took all three games from the Indians in the three game series.

Bordovsky’s game one heroics capped a three run rally in the bottom of the 7th as the Bat Cats came back from a 6-4 deficit entering the inning.

In game two, OKC rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 in the 6th before Great Bend scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th to secure the win.

The Bat Cats get Sunday off before opening a three game Jayhawk League series in Derby on Monday.