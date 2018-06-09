Watkins looks to fit in with the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins says he already feels at home with the team.

It’s been three months for Sammy Watkins under head coach Andy Reid, but already he and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are making him a better receiver, he said.

“First OTA’s and it’s been my best. I’ve been my best this year,” Watkins said. “This offense is the brightest offense I’ve ever been in. It’s a mental challenge every day.”

Reid’s offensive scheme is not for the faint of heart. Watkins has moved around and taken snaps at almost every position.

“It puts you in better position on certain downs,” he said. “Whether you are at the 3, 2, or 1, you can get open in many ways. They can’t key on one receiver. That’s what you want out of the best offense.”

Mahomes said he feels like the offense is “getting on the same page.”

“Just from the first OTA’s until now,” Mahomes said. “I feel like guys are starting to get on the same page. I feel like we are able to start changing routes or at least adjust routes. We are on the same page and I’m excited for that.”

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not participate Thursday due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Justin Houston and safety Eric Berry were not present on Thursday.