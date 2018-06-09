Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 13 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.