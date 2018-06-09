Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 13 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.