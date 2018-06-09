Saturday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning to win his third straight start since being called up from the minors and Khris Davis homered twice to lead the Oakland Athletics to a 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Dustin Fowler also homered and Jonathan Lucroy drove in three runs to help the A’s send the Royals to their sixth straight loss.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Martinez homered twice off Matt Harvey, and Jedd Gyorko singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to a 7-6 victory, their 12th in a row over the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals haven’t dominated the Reds so completely since the Great Depression.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has hired former Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes to lead its program. Hughes takes over for Brad Hill, who was let go as the school’s winningest coach. Hughes agreed to a five-year contract that will pay him $375,000 in the first year with a $10,000 raise each remaining year. He will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bernhard Langer returned for a three-week break to shoot an 8-under 64 and take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. Langer closed the bogey-free round with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th at Wakonda Club. The 60-year-old German star took the brief break in part to attend his son’s high school graduation.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 20 and a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors stamped themselves a dynasty. They won their second straight NBA title and third in four years, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, to complete a sweep.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was put on the disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels with a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. It’s an ominous injury that will be re-evaluated in three weeks and brought the two-way Japanese sensation’s remarkable rookie season to at least a temporary halt.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and insists he “will beat it.” He received the preliminary diagnosis of cancer of the blood cells from the team physician and has consulted with doctors at Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify is seeking to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner and second in four years when he runs in the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner is the early 4-5 favorite for Saturday’s 1 ½-mile Belmont, the longest and most grueling of the three-race series.

PARIS (AP) — Simona Halep will try to add a first Grand Slam title to her No. 1 ranking when she plays No. 10 Sloane Stephens in the French Open final. The match Saturday is the 26-year-old Halep’s fourth major final. She has lost all three in the past, including two at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 N-Y Mets 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 1

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 1

Final Chi White Sox 1 Boston 0

Final Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Houston 7 Texas 3

Final L-A Angels 4 Minnesota 2

Final Oakland 7 Kansas City 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final San Francisco 9 Washington 5

Final Milwaukee 12 Philadelphia 4

Final Miami 4 San Diego 0

Final St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 6, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 9 Colorado 4

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Atlanta 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 108 Cleveland 85