Royals number 1 pick shines in win over Auburn

Florida pitcher Brady Singer throws against Auburn during the first inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Pitching for the first time since becoming first-round draft picks, Kansas City Royals number 1 pick Brady Singer out-dueled overall number 1 pick Casey as Florida beat Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the NCAA baseball tournament. It was a much-hyped matchup of soon-to-be millionaires, with Mize going to Detroit with the first pick Monday night and Singer taken by Kansas City with the 18th selection.

Mize (10-6) gave up six earned runs on seven hits, walked a career-high four and a hit batter. He lasted just five innings and lost his fourth straight start against Southeastern Conference opponents. His ERA jumped from 2.95 to 3.30.

Singer (12-1) was much more effective despite giving up two early runs thanks to lead-off walks. The SEC Pitcher of the Year allowed four hits and two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out nine, walked two and plunked two.

The defending national champion Gators (46-18) are now one victory away from returning to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year. The Tigers (42-22) have to win two straight to advance to Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time since 1997.