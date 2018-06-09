Prosecutor: Investigation of Kan. boy’s death will continue

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a woman who led an investigator to the body of her 5-year-old stepson (all times local):

A prosecuting attorney says law enforcement will continue to work to determine how a 5-year-old Wichita boy died, despite the death of his stepmother, who had been the focus of the investigation.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday that Emily Glass’ death does not mean authorities plan to wrap up their work in the case of Lucas Hernandez, whose body was found last month after Glass reported him missing in February.

Glass was found dead early Friday after Lucas’ father reported she had committed suicide. Authorities have not determined the cause of death.

Bennett said Glass was the main person of interest in the case and he couldn’t say whether other people might have “levels of culpability” in the boy’s death.

