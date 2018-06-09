Police: 911 call leads to Kansas murder suspect arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Friday, police responded to a cutting call in the 1600 block of south Erie in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Police located a 68-year-old man in the street who was pronounced dead.

Through the investigation it was learned the victim was driving his 2003 black Chevy Z71 Silverado extended cab pick-up truck north on Erie Street.

The truck stopped and a disturbance ensued in the street between the victim and a suspect. The victim was stabbed multiple times by the suspect who then fled in the victim’s black truck.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at 27th Street south and Magnolia, Wichita Police Department Officers arrested a 53-year-old man. He has been booked into jail for first degree murder, according to Davidson.

Officers recovered the victim’s 2003 black Chevy Z71 Silverado.

Officers recovered the vehicle and made the arrest after a citizen called 911 alerted authorities of the whereabouts of the pickup truck.

Police did not release the name of the victim or the suspect.

——–

