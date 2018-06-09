UPDATE: 2 Kan. men hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 8a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of SE Lafayette Street in Topeka on a report of gunshots in the area with two possible victims, according to Lt. Chris Heaven.

Upon arrival, officers located a Hispanic/Male 30’s in the west alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

A private vehicle had already taken a second Hispanic-Male unknown age, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to St. Francis Hospital.

Both gunshot victims suffered injuries that appear to be life threatening, according to Heaven.

Police arrested 28-year-old Daniel R. Munoz Munoz for two counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

