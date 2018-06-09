Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, June 11, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the May 21, 2018, the May 29, 2018, and the June 4, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of May 29, 2018, and ending June 11, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY ENGINEER: Supplemental Agreement No. 2 for Emergency Relief Federal Aid Road Construction, Agreement No. 38-16, KDOT Project 5 C-4817-01-02-03-04-05-06-07:

-Barton County experienced damage to various roads and bridges after flooding in May and June, 2015. Both the County and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) approved Agreement No. 38-16 for funding to cover repair costs. The County’s estimate of costs was $133,635.52. Of that amount, $107,625.85 has been covered by federal funds to date. KDOT requests that the County approve Supplemental Agreement No. 2, raising the reimbursement to $116,031.00. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: JUNE 11, 2018

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business

Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk

9:45 a.m. – Additional Anti-Malware Licenses – John Debes, Information

Technology Director

Budget Meetings

10:00 a.m. Public Health

10:30 a.m. County Attorney

11:00 a.m. Fire District No. 1

11:15 a.m. Ambulance Services

1:15 p.m. County Engineer

1:30 p.m. The Center

1:45 p.m. Barton County Historical Society

2:15 p.m. Conservation District

2:30 p.m. Golden Belt Humane Society

3:00 p.m. District Court

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, is scheduled for June 14, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.