Great Bend hoping for the best with “Opportunity Zones” designation

It is just the beginning for the Opportunity Zones in Great Bend and what sort of boost they could provide to the economy and the landscape of the town.

As Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer visited Great Bend last Wednesday, business and community leaders learned more about the two census tracts or zones that were designated in Great Bend. Investors will be able to receive capital gains incentives for investing in construction, renovation, or real estate within the zones.

Great Bend business consultant Mark Mingenback felt the Opportunity Zones open the City to new possibilities of receiving private investments from near and far.

Investors that build or invest in the two designated zones will not have to pay capital gains for 10 years on the federal taxes. Mingenback and other community leaders present at Colyer’s tour hope the incentive might even bring investors from out of state to help build up the Great Bend economy.

There are 74 Opportunity Zones throughout Kansas. The two in Great Bend focus on the downtown area, but covers east and west between Washington Street and Frey Street and north and south between NW 20 Road and Railroad Avenue.