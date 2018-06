After dropping two straight one run games, the Great Bend Bat Cats took out their frustrations on the Oklahoma City Indians Friday night in a 15-5 victory at Al Burns Field.

The Bat Cats scored thier 15 runs with 15 hits and scored in every inning but the 3rd in the game that was ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

Great Bend improved to 3-4 overall heading into Saturday night’s double header with the Indians that begins at 5:30 p.m. at Al Burns Field.