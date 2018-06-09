Barton County looking for a volunteer to serve on Agency on Aging

The Barton County Commissioners are seeking a volunteer to represent the County’s older population on the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging’s (SWKAAA) Sub-Region Council.

The purpose of the council is to assist SWKAAA in determining the needs of senior citizens in Barton County and south west Kansas and to help them develop a coordinated and comprehensive plan to address those needs with the funding that has been provided.

Applicants should have an interest in and knowledge of the needs of older people in the County and have time to participate.

The council meets four times per year (every three months) usually at a senior center within the area. Round trip mileage is also paid by SWKAAA for the participants to attend the meetings.

Each County in the Sub-Region appoints three people to the council. At this time, the County needs two names to submit to SWKAAA. Individuals serve three year terms with the opportunity to be re-appointed for an additional term. Newly appointed members will also receive an orientation and training at their first meeting in November.

If you are interested in representing the interests of senior citizens in Barton County, please contact the Barton County Administrator’s Office at 620-793-1800. For further information contact the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-742-9531.