4.5 magnitude Oklahoma quake shakes across Kansas

ALFALFA COUNTY —An earthquake shook many area of Kansas Saturday morning.

Location of Saturday’s quake and where residents felt it -USGS image

The quake just before 9a.m. measured a magnitude 4.5 and was centered approximately 26 miles east of Cherokee, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  Cherokee is 90-minutes south of Pratt.

Residents from across central Kansas reported feeling the quake. The USGS reported a pair of Kansas quakes on June 4 including a 2.9 temblor in Salina County and a 2.6 in Reno County.

There are no initial reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake.