Woman dies, 2 children injured in Kansas crash

SUMNER COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Thursday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority reported a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Darcie R. Nettifee, 31, Clear Lake, IA., was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Oklahoma State line. The driver lost control of the SUV when she swerved to avoid slowing traffic.

Nettifee was transported to the hospital in Wellington where she died.

Two children ages 10 and 4 were also injured. The KTA did not report where they were transported for treatment.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KTA.