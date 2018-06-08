“Rock Into Summer” is back in Hoisington this Saturday

For the second straight year, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is putting together a day of entertainment to welcome everyone into summer. The “Rock Into Summer” festival is Saturday, June 9 at Bicentennial Park in Hoisington.

Chamber Director Karen Baldyga says there will be a cornhole tournament, barbeque, beer, and music by Ronnie & The Rockets.

The event is from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Registration for the cornhole tournament starts at 3 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 4 p.m. The cost to register is $40 and you need a partner.