Kan. man accused of animal cruelty, battery of police officer

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Wilson in Salina to investigate a report of animal cruelty, according to Sergeant James Feldman. Witnesses reported seeing a man hitting a cat several times and throwing it into a trash container.

An officer located Harris at the 900 block of South 4th Street in Salina. He refused arrest and grabbed the officer by the shoulders tugging on the officer and damaging part of his uniform. The officer was able to make the arrest. He also found the dead cat.

Harris was booked on requested charges of cruelty to animals, interference with law enforcement, battery of a law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property, according to Feldman.