Jury: Kansas man guilty of Title Loan Store robbery

RENO COUNTY — A jury found a Kansas man guilty for the 2015 robbery at a Title Loan store in the 1500 Block of 17th Avenue in Hutchinson.

An all-female jury deliberated just over six hours Thursday in the case against 32-year-old Jerry Anderson, Jr.

According to police, in May of 2015, Anderson walked into LoanMax Title Loans and demanded money at gunpoint. According to the state, he got away with about $1,400.

Sentencing for aggravated robbery is scheduled for July 20.

It has also been confrimed that the federal charge against Anderson has been dismissed. He was accused of entering the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver in Wichita and robbing them of approximately $3,100.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed the motion on June 1. The judge agreed to dismiss without prejudice, meaning they could refile and seek another indictment at some point in the future.